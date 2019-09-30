Susan Spicer Lowery, 72, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Beryl Spicer.
Survivors include twin daughters, Rachel Redden and Stevie Lowery.
Susan prearranged her own cremation and her family and very close friends will be spreading her ashes on her farm in St. Francis per her request.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rosewood Bar & Grill (in the banquet room). All friends are invited to attend.
Refreshments will be served, including many of Susan's appetizers from her cookbook.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 1, 2019