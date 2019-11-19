Tammy Ann Reid, 60, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 21 1959, in Bardstown to Joseph Herbert and Barbara Ann Wood Reid. Tammy was a lab technician for Vowels Dental Lab and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a gifted artist as a painter and loved making crafts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Wood Reid.
Tammy is survived by her father, Joseph Herbert Reid, of Nazareth, five sisters, Gail (Gary) Mulhall, of Elizabethtown, Donna (Jeff) Eaves, of Bloomfield, Cindy (Dennis) Brothers, and Teresa (David) Akers, both of Elizabethtown, and Kristie (Sidney) Luckett, of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Dusty.
A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. including 6 p.m. prayers with an additional visitation on Wednesday 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 20, 2019