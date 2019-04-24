Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tribute Funeral home 1000 Broadway Greenville , OH 45331 (937)-548-1133 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church 233 W. 3rd Street Greenville , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tara Madison Redmond, 29, of Pitsburg, Ohio, passed away tragically on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Preble County, Ohio, due to an automobile accident.

She was born Nov. 27, 1989, in Savannah, Ga., to Scott (Donna) Shofner, of Bardstown, and Kathryn (John) Strickler, of Arcanum, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Darell and Imogene Cecil and John Strickler.

It is impossible to put into words how amazing Tara was and what an impact she had on everyone who knew her. Tara, above all things, was a loving and caring mother. She loved the outdoors and the outdoors life. She admired the beauty of nature and loved to watch the sun rise and set across a painted sky. Tara loved animals, friends and family. She played a vital role in many lives, and will be missed and loved so greatly.

In addition to her parents, Tara is survived by her four children, Kelsey Redmond, Madison Shofner, Abagail Redmond and Kaylee Redmond; her brother, Jeffrey Shofner, of Arcanum, Ohio; her sisters, Jenna Cole, of Brookville, Ohio, and Tori McCoy, of Franklin, Ohio; her paternal grandparents, James and Jean Shofner, of New Haven; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Melinda McKee, of New Lebanon, Ohio; her aunts and uncles, Scott (Ashley) McKee, of Eustice, Texas, Marcie (Norman) Nease, of Savannah, Ga.; and her four nieces and nephews, Ellie and Brent Shofner and Abel and Lilly Cole.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 W. Third St., of Greenville, Ohio 45331, with Father John R. White officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio.

Tara's family will be receiving guests on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Tribute Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tara Madison Redmond, 29, of Pitsburg, Ohio, passed away tragically on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Preble County, Ohio, due to an automobile accident.She was born Nov. 27, 1989, in Savannah, Ga., to Scott (Donna) Shofner, of Bardstown, and Kathryn (John) Strickler, of Arcanum, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Darell and Imogene Cecil and John Strickler.It is impossible to put into words how amazing Tara was and what an impact she had on everyone who knew her. Tara, above all things, was a loving and caring mother. She loved the outdoors and the outdoors life. She admired the beauty of nature and loved to watch the sun rise and set across a painted sky. Tara loved animals, friends and family. She played a vital role in many lives, and will be missed and loved so greatly.In addition to her parents, Tara is survived by her four children, Kelsey Redmond, Madison Shofner, Abagail Redmond and Kaylee Redmond; her brother, Jeffrey Shofner, of Arcanum, Ohio; her sisters, Jenna Cole, of Brookville, Ohio, and Tori McCoy, of Franklin, Ohio; her paternal grandparents, James and Jean Shofner, of New Haven; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Melinda McKee, of New Lebanon, Ohio; her aunts and uncles, Scott (Ashley) McKee, of Eustice, Texas, Marcie (Norman) Nease, of Savannah, Ga.; and her four nieces and nephews, Ellie and Brent Shofner and Abel and Lilly Cole.A Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 W. Third St., of Greenville, Ohio 45331, with Father John R. White officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio.Tara's family will be receiving guests on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.Tribute Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close