Ted Gillis, 76, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 18, 1943, in Washington County and retired from American Greetings. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of Emulation Masonic Lodge No. 688 and Mill Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Gillis; his mother, Wanda Ruggles; and a sister, Pat Noel.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Burkhead Gillis; a daughter, Gina (Mike) Radanovich, both of Bardstown; a son, Larry (Lynn) Gillis, of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Courtney Simms, Lauren Gillis, Tanner Gillis and Alyssa Radanovich; a stepgranddaughter, Ashley (Zack) Thomas; a stepgreat-granddaughter, Emma Thomas; two sisters, Brenda (Garland) Scrogham, of Willisburg, and Freida (Reid) Bishop, of Frankfort; a brother, Doug (Miranda) Ruggles, of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Willisburg Cemetery. Pastor Gary Chesser and Pastor Danny Haynes will officiate. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 31, 2020