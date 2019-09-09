Teresa Jeanne Decker Parker, 74, of Bardstown, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Frank and Wanda Jewell Day Decker Jr. Teresa was an active attendee of Bardstown United Methodist Church. She found joy in serving others, and did so faithfully by volunteering at the Bread for Life Community Food Pantry, Meals from the Heart, Room in the Inn, and Lite Bites for Celebrate Recovery. When not volunteering, Teresa enjoyed spending time on the farm with her family and pets. Her warm smile and kind heart touched the lives of numerous people in our community.
Teresa is preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Jewell Decker; and her grandson, Columbus Pike.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Parker and Michelle (Jack) Newcomb, of Bardstown; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Eric) Beason, of Bowling Green, and Vincent and J.T. Pike, of Bardstown; her brothers, Frank (Patty) and Bill (Shelia) Decker, of Bedford, Ind.; and her closest friend and aunt, Paula Player, of Orlando, Fla.
The family followed Teresa's wishes of cremation. A celebration of life service was 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Pastor Phil Bradley will officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bread for Life Community Food Pantry.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 10, 2019