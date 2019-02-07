Terry Flanders, 35, of New Haven, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 31, 1983, in New Albany, Ind. He loved riding ATV's, and was an avid hunter and Indianapolis Colts fan.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Mickey Todd Flanders; and his paternal grandmother, Ruby Wayman.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Flanders; a daughter, Kailee Flanders, both of New Haven; his father, Robert Wayman, of Pensacola, Fla.; his mother, Krissy Nicholson, of Clarksville, Ind.; his brother, Raymond Flanders, of New Albany, Ind.; two sisters, Danielle Flanders and Chelsie Whittaker, both of New Albany, Ind.; his uncle, Donnie Shreve Charlestown, Ind.; and three nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with burial in The Durbin Family Cemetery. The Rev. Ray Johnson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, and 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church or Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 8, 2019