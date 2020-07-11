1/
Terry Lee Cole
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Terry Lee Cole, 64, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital.  He was born February 5, 1956 in Louisville, and a retired construction worker.
He is survived by his partner, Sheryl Young of Bardstown; daughter, Christy Lee Clark of Elizabethtown; four step-daughters, Ashley (Jason) Taylor, Keesha Stone, Felicia Stone all of Bardstown, and Tiffany Dickerson of Louisville; step-son, Curtin Baggett of Elizabethtown; and several grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with no services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
