Terry Lee Cole, 64, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born February 5, 1956 in Louisville, and a retired construction worker.
He is survived by his partner, Sheryl Young of Bardstown; daughter, Christy Lee Clark of Elizabethtown; four step-daughters, Ashley (Jason) Taylor, Keesha Stone, Felicia Stone all of Bardstown, and Tiffany Dickerson of Louisville; step-son, Curtin Baggett of Elizabethtown; and several grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with no services. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.