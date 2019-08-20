Terry Lee Ferrill, 58, of Mount Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Bardstown to Robert Wayne "Bobby" Ferrill and the late Jane Sidebottom Miller. He was a regional sales manager for Lantech. He loved his job and the traveling he was able to do. He had a great love for golf and football and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Ferrill loved his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and his brother, Larry Ferrill.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Hupp) Ferrill; a son, Chad Ferrill (Brianna); his stepdaughter, Gwen Thomas (Chaz); his grandchildren, Chance Mauk, Brock Catlett, Mason Thomas, Rheala Curd, Landen Curd, Isabella Ferrill and Grayson Ferrill; his father, Bobby Ferrill; a brother, Barry Ferrill; his nephew, Jeremy Ferrill; a niece, Quincy Ferrill; and host of friends.
The funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Millcreek Cemetery to follow. Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday, August 19, 2018 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 21, 2019