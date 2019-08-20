Terry Lee Ferrill (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You will be missed for sure. We had some good times out..."
    - Donald Hathaway
Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Millcreek Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Terry Lee Ferrill, 58, of Mount Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Bardstown to Robert Wayne "Bobby" Ferrill and the late Jane Sidebottom Miller. He was a regional sales manager for Lantech. He loved his job and the traveling he was able to do. He had a great love for golf and football and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Ferrill loved his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and his brother, Larry Ferrill.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Hupp) Ferrill; a son, Chad Ferrill (Brianna); his stepdaughter, Gwen Thomas (Chaz); his grandchildren, Chance Mauk, Brock Catlett, Mason Thomas, Rheala Curd, Landen Curd, Isabella Ferrill and Grayson Ferrill; his father, Bobby Ferrill; a brother, Barry Ferrill; his nephew, Jeremy Ferrill; a niece, Quincy Ferrill; and host of friends.
The funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Millcreek Cemetery to follow. Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday, August 19, 2018 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details