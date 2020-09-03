1/1
Terry Lee Lawson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Lawson, 72, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born on Dec. 21, 1947, in Brandenburg. Terry was a former employee of Bird Vinyl for 28 years, had worked at Kenny's Cleaners. He was currently working at Heaven Hill Distillery and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church where he served as a trustee.
He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Clyde O. and Mattie Wilcox Lawson; and the parents that raised him, Leonard and Anna Wales Sr.; a brother, Steve Wales; and two sisters, Pearl Wales and Deloris Wales.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Thompson Lawson; three daughters who adored him, Cindy Lee (Pat) Roby, of Deatsville, Wendy Renee Lawson, of Bardstown, and Mindy Michelle (Dewayne) Chesser, of Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Michael Lee Lawson, Thomas Patrick Lawson Roby (Kourtney), Coty Scott Roby, Jackie Cheyenne Chesser and Tyler Montana Chesser; one very special great-granddaughter, BrynLee Ann Roby; three honorary daughters, Phyllis Moss, Kathy Hicks and Rhonda Cecil; two sisters, Gail Wales and Fanny (Norman) Philpot, both of Shepherdsville; three brothers, Leonard (Angie) Wales Jr., Leroy Wales, both of Shepherdsville, and Ricky Lawson, of Prospect; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Bardstown City Cemetery with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating.
The family would like to say thank you to everyone for the cards, love and support you have showed during this time.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
the Bardstown City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved