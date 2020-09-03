Terry Lee Lawson, 72, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born on Dec. 21, 1947, in Brandenburg. Terry was a former employee of Bird Vinyl for 28 years, had worked at Kenny's Cleaners. He was currently working at Heaven Hill Distillery and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church where he served as a trustee.
He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Clyde O. and Mattie Wilcox Lawson; and the parents that raised him, Leonard and Anna Wales Sr.; a brother, Steve Wales; and two sisters, Pearl Wales and Deloris Wales.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Thompson Lawson; three daughters who adored him, Cindy Lee (Pat) Roby, of Deatsville, Wendy Renee Lawson, of Bardstown, and Mindy Michelle (Dewayne) Chesser, of Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Michael Lee Lawson, Thomas Patrick Lawson Roby (Kourtney), Coty Scott Roby, Jackie Cheyenne Chesser and Tyler Montana Chesser; one very special great-granddaughter, BrynLee Ann Roby; three honorary daughters, Phyllis Moss, Kathy Hicks and Rhonda Cecil; two sisters, Gail Wales and Fanny (Norman) Philpot, both of Shepherdsville; three brothers, Leonard (Angie) Wales Jr., Leroy Wales, both of Shepherdsville, and Ricky Lawson, of Prospect; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Bardstown City Cemetery with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating.
The family would like to say thank you to everyone for the cards, love and support you have showed during this time. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
was in charge of arrangements.