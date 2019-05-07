Thelma Lee Coyle Carter, 81, of Boston, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Cedar Creek, to the late Milburn and Agnes Devers Coyle.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and most of all, a friend. She worked and retired from My Old Kentucky State Park, she loved her bingo, and playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis James "C.J.' Carter.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Carter (Bryant) Ratliff of Wilmore; two sons, James Phillip "Phil" Carter and William Cliffton "Cliff" (Anne) Carter, all of Boston; five grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Molly, Amanda and Dustin; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joey and Billy (Martha) Coyle, both of Boston; three sisters, Carolyn (Wayne) Covault, of Elizabethtown, Jean Culver, of New Haven, and Beverly (Lee) Newton, of Boston; a special niece, Karen Hicks, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, with Bro. Tim Underhill officiating. Burial will follow in the First Cedar Creek Church Cemetery in Bardstown.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the chapel of the funeral home and will continue after 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 8, 2019