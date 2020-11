Thelma Thurman Travis, 90, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Lillie Coomes Thurman.Survivors include two sons, Patrick and Stuart Travis; and three daughters, Amy Flowers, Valeria Fisher and Cindy Travis.A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery. Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.