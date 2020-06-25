Theresa Marie Hamilton Fogle, 67, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 12, 1952, in Shelbyville. She was a bus driver for Bardstown City Schools, and her family was her love and joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Michael Fogle, Sr.; granddaughter, Kimberly Anne Taylor; father, Lowell "Hud" Hamilton; sister, Doris Snow Hamilton, and brother, Robert Lee Hamilton.

She is survived by her two sons, David Michael Fogle, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, and Stephen Matthew Fogle of Bardstown; daughter, Angela Marie Fogle of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Jason Wayne Taylor, Jr., Jeremy Allen Taylor, Rebekah Anna Fogle, Jacob Michael Hudson Fogle, and Stephen Matthew Fogle, Jr.; mother, Thelma Rucker Hamilton of Wakefield; brother, John Hamilton of Wakefield; sister, Shirley Wyatt of Crestwood, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 8

p.m. Friday, June 26, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements

