Thomas "Nelson" Ball, 90, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur "JA" and Mary Christine Nelson Ball.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Interment will be in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, with evening prayers and additional visitation will be Thursday after 8:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 20, 2019