1/
Thomas Craig Newton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Craig Newton, 44, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Howard Newton.
He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Newton; and his mother and stepfather, Linda and Richard Sorensen, all of Bardstown.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. The Rev. Bill Hammer will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved