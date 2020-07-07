Thomas Craig Newton, 44, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Howard Newton.
He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Newton; and his mother and stepfather, Linda and Richard Sorensen, all of Bardstown.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. The Rev. Bill Hammer will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.