Thomas David "Tommy" "Buck" Marksbury, 75, of Cox's Creek, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 4, 1944, in Fairfield to the late Russell and Louise Coomes Marksbury. Tommy was a retired employee of General Electric, was a U.S. Army veteran, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of American Legion Post 288 and St. Michael Catholic Church. He loved UK athletics, fishing and his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Bob Marksbury.
He is survived by his wife, Portia Stumbaugh Marksbury; three sons, Joshua Marksbury, of Cincinnati, William Thomas "Bill" Marksbury, of Cox's Creek, and Timothy (Fran) Schadt, of Bloomfield; two sisters, JoAnn Brown and Betty Kaye (Danny) Hayden, both of Bardstown, his brother, Eddie Ray "Shorty" (Wanda) Marksbury, of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Michael Church Cemetery. The Rev. Johnny Johnson will officiate.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 19, 2020