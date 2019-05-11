Thomas Dewayne Hutchins, 46, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was born Sept. 3, 1972, in Lebanon. He had many hobbies including fishing, wood carving, bow hunting during deer season, watching and playing basketball, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Kentucky Wildcats fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Daryl Tinnell-Hutchins; two brothers, Chuck and Christopher Mattingly; and grandparents, Ted and Cecelia Clark and Harold and Martha Hutchins.
He is survived by four sons, Eric Kavall, of Bethel, Conn., Ethan Downs, of Bardstown, Samuel Hutchins and Elijah Hutchins, both of Boston; a daughter, Halle Halgash, of Bardstown; his mother, Polly (David) Lyvers, of Bardstown; father, Thomas (Lynn Shearer) Hutchins, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Shane Hutchins, of Bardstown, and Joe (Donell) Mattingly, of Cox's Creek; a sister, Terri (Jimmy) Masterson, of Elizabethtown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. Pastor Gary Chesser will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 12, 2019