Thomas Eugene "Coach Gene" Cammack, 68, passed Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born March 14, 1951, in Nelson County to the late Eugene M. "Buddy- Blue" and Virginia Keeling Cammack. He was retired from Barton Brands Distillery, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Gene was known to so many youth of Nelson County as "Coach Cammack." His love of baseball and softball led him to coach for approximately 24 years with the city recreational programs, Bardstown High School baseball teams and Nelson County High softball teams. Gene loved each and every player he coached and it warmed his heart to see each one succeed. He never ever wanted a youth to fail - that was not in his handbook. He taught each one competitiveness but also said "good things come from hard work."

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jacob "Jake" Cammack; three half-brothers, Robert Leo Janes, Freddy Earl Janes and Jerry Clark; and one half-sister, Alice Faye Clark.

Gene is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa Brussell Cammack; a son, Josh (Stacey) Cammack; a daughter, Jessica "Jess" (Michael) Medley, all of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Emily, J.T., Ryker, Levi, Luke, Zoe and Israel; and a half-sister, Judy Hughes, of Bowling Green.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday, March 2, with evening prayers and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

The family requests memorial donations take the form of contributions to or the .

is in charge of arrangements.



