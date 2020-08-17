1/
Thomas Leo "Sonny" Caldwell Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Leo "Sonny" Caldwell Jr. 78, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence in New Haven.
Sonny was born Sept. 27, 1941, in New Haven to the late Thomas Leo Sr. and Marie Young Caldwell.
He was a lifelong member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and a usher for over 45 years at the church. He was a farmer and also worked as a security guard with 10 years of service, besides his own farm he also worked at Peterson's Farms.
He is survived by several cousins, friends and co-workers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery next to his parents. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will be the celebrant and the Rev. Terry Bradshaw will be the con-celebrant.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., with a prayer service at 5 p.m. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate. Visitation will continue after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, until time of service at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home
167 North Main Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502) 549-3308
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved