Thomas Leo "Sonny" Caldwell Jr. 78, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence in New Haven.
Sonny was born Sept. 27, 1941, in New Haven to the late Thomas Leo Sr. and Marie Young Caldwell.
He was a lifelong member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and a usher for over 45 years at the church. He was a farmer and also worked as a security guard with 10 years of service, besides his own farm he also worked at Peterson's Farms.
He is survived by several cousins, friends and co-workers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery next to his parents. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will be the celebrant and the Rev. Terry Bradshaw will be the con-celebrant.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., with a prayer service at 5 p.m. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate. Visitation will continue after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, until time of service at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.William Rust Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.