Thomas Ray "Tommy" Crepps, 81, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Louisville East Post Acute Care Facility. Tommy was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Bardstown to the late Barnett and Pauline Fields Crepps. He retired from Kroger, was an Army veteran and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He loved going on horse trail rides and raising quarter horses.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Ray Crepps.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Patricia "Patsy" Nevitt Crepps; two sons, Thomas Patrick (Jeannie) Crepps and Christopher "Todd" Crepps, both of Cox's Creek; three daughters, Lori (Ronnie) Hatfield, of Bardstown, Shannon (David) Monin, of Cox's Creek, and Kim (John) Lippert, of Lexington; two sisters, Paula Peake, of New Haven, and Cecilia (David) Hall, of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy Crepps and Bobby (Betty) Crepps, both of Cox's Creek; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Peter Do as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, with evening prayers and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
The family requests contributions to be made to St. Gregory Building Fund in Tommy Crepps memory.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 27, 2019