Thomas Wayne Lyvers, 70, of Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
He was born Feb. 17, 1949, to the late William Earl and Martha Simpson Lyvers. He farmed and sold his produce at the Bardstown Farmers Market. He formerly operated the old Lyvers Grocery in Greenbriar.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Ronald and William Anthony "Tony" Lyvers.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Phillips, of Illinois, Jason Phillips (Trish), of Springfield, and Josh Phillips, of Samuels; six grandchildren, Danielle, Levi, Eli, Kassidy, Dakota and Xavier Phillips and two great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Wilhelmenia Taylor, of Holy Cross, Charlotte Figg, of Bardstown, Pauline Mattingly, of Sedalia, Mo., Rebecca Jane Essex and Margaret Mary Mattingly (Tommy), both of St. Francis, Patricia Ann Waits, of Louisville, and Trudy Voss (Hank), of Alpharetta, Ga.; four brothers, Wallace Lyvers (Jeanie), of Bardstown, Kenneth Lyvers (Hen), of Vietnam, and Pat Lyvers (Hazel) and Phillip Lyvers (Laura) both of Holy Cross.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. Cremation will follow.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 16, 2019