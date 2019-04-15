Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Wayne Lyvers, 70, of Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

He was born Feb. 17, 1949, to the late William Earl and Martha Simpson Lyvers. He farmed and sold his produce at the Bardstown Farmers Market. He formerly operated the old Lyvers Grocery in Greenbriar.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Ronald and William Anthony "Tony" Lyvers.

Survivors include three sons, Michael Phillips, of Illinois, Jason Phillips (Trish), of Springfield, and Josh Phillips, of Samuels; six grandchildren, Danielle, Levi, Eli, Kassidy, Dakota and Xavier Phillips and two great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Wilhelmenia Taylor, of Holy Cross, Charlotte Figg, of Bardstown, Pauline Mattingly, of Sedalia, Mo., Rebecca Jane Essex and Margaret Mary Mattingly (Tommy), both of St. Francis, Patricia Ann Waits, of Louisville, and Trudy Voss (Hank), of Alpharetta, Ga.; four brothers, Wallace Lyvers (Jeanie), of Bardstown, Kenneth Lyvers (Hen), of Vietnam, and Pat Lyvers (Hazel) and Phillip Lyvers (Laura) both of Holy Cross.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Wayne Lyvers, 70, of Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.He was born Feb. 17, 1949, to the late William Earl and Martha Simpson Lyvers. He farmed and sold his produce at the Bardstown Farmers Market. He formerly operated the old Lyvers Grocery in Greenbriar.He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Ronald and William Anthony "Tony" Lyvers.Survivors include three sons, Michael Phillips, of Illinois, Jason Phillips (Trish), of Springfield, and Josh Phillips, of Samuels; six grandchildren, Danielle, Levi, Eli, Kassidy, Dakota and Xavier Phillips and two great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Wilhelmenia Taylor, of Holy Cross, Charlotte Figg, of Bardstown, Pauline Mattingly, of Sedalia, Mo., Rebecca Jane Essex and Margaret Mary Mattingly (Tommy), both of St. Francis, Patricia Ann Waits, of Louisville, and Trudy Voss (Hank), of Alpharetta, Ga.; four brothers, Wallace Lyvers (Jeanie), of Bardstown, Kenneth Lyvers (Hen), of Vietnam, and Pat Lyvers (Hazel) and Phillip Lyvers (Laura) both of Holy Cross.The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. Cremation will follow.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant. Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Mattingly Funeral Home

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close