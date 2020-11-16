Tina Marie Moore, 64, of Lebanon, formerly of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born on Nov. 1, 1956, in Louisville to the late Charles R. "C.R." and Edna Mae Vittitow Hicks. She was a former employee of Nukote International and Compassico Inc. She loved horses and was an avid collector of Breyer Horses. Tina was a devoted homemaker and wife for 45 years and was of the Catholic faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Thomas Hicks.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Moore; one sister, Terry Hicks Osbourne (Joseph Earl Lewis), of Bardstown; three nieces, Melissa (Randy) Rogers, Anna (Ronnie) Hellerd and Ashley Lewis.
In honoring Tina's wishes, cremation was chosen and a memorial visitation and service will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association
. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.