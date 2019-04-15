Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Ballard. View Sign

Tom Ballard, 72, of Bardstown, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Lebanon, and was co-owner of TEBCO.

Tom Ballard was a life-long Kentuckian who was happiest at the home and farm he designed and built in Bardstown. He regularly used his skills as an artist to create personalized work, including a local mural, the logo for St. Joseph's, the Tullamore neighborhood, Natori marketing materials, personalized family crests, sculpture, and giclee art. He was known locally as a photographer who created popular composite scenes of Bardstown. Tom Ballard planted and cared for thousands of trees. Throughout his whole life he loved animals and protected wildlife. He caught poisonous spiders in cups and set them free.

Family was at the center of Tom Ballard's life. For 50 years he was dedicated to his wife, Margaret Mary Ballard. Together they traveled the world's beaches and forests, from Peru to Costa Rica to the Pacific Coast. He spent every Christmas at the beach with his huge family in Siesta Key, Fla. His favorite time of year was fall when he could enjoy the changing colors of the trees he had planted at home on his farm. He was an expert on dozens of topics, including car racing, wilderness survival, photography, astronomy, real estate development, and elaborate landscape design. He was always willing to share his talents as an artist, especially for a good cause. His family loved him and he loved his family. He had nicknames for everyone he loved. Do you know what he called you? If you do, then he loved you.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Emerson and Isabelle Simms McCawley Ballard II; and a brother, William McCawley Ballard.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mary Ballard, of Bardstown; four children, Genny Duffy Ballard, of Danville, Matthew Guinan Ballard (Anneli Ballard), of New York, Sarah McKenna Ballard (Ryan Shipp), of Harrisburg, Pa.; and Mary McCawley Ballard Edwards (Eric Edwards), of Bend, Oregon; his grandchildren, Isabelle McCawley Ballard, Matthew Demetrio Ballard, Emerson Shearer Ballard, Callum Thomas Ballard, Cora McKinley Ballard and Lilah Mae Ballard; his brothers, George Ballard of Bardstown, Francis Ballard, of Morehead, Kentucky; James Michael Ballard of Bardstown, Kentucky; John Bland Ballard, of Bardstown, and Robert O. Ballard, of Bardstown; sisters-in law, Harriett Ballard, Peggy Ballard, Candy Ballard, Angela Ballard, Nancy Ballard and Beth Ballard; nieces and nephews, Megan, Chris, Rebecca, Emily, George, Hilary, Emerson, Margaret, Anne, Rose, Kent, Ben, Joe, John, Kate, Josh, Alisha, Mariah, Robbie and Anthony.

His prayer service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Memorial contributions may go to Bernheim Arboretum and Forest, P.O. Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110 or Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Center Road, Ashford, CT 06278.

is in charge of arrangements.

Tom Ballard, 72, of Bardstown, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Lebanon, and was co-owner of TEBCO.Tom Ballard was a life-long Kentuckian who was happiest at the home and farm he designed and built in Bardstown. He regularly used his skills as an artist to create personalized work, including a local mural, the logo for St. Joseph's, the Tullamore neighborhood, Natori marketing materials, personalized family crests, sculpture, and giclee art. He was known locally as a photographer who created popular composite scenes of Bardstown. Tom Ballard planted and cared for thousands of trees. Throughout his whole life he loved animals and protected wildlife. He caught poisonous spiders in cups and set them free.Family was at the center of Tom Ballard's life. For 50 years he was dedicated to his wife, Margaret Mary Ballard. Together they traveled the world's beaches and forests, from Peru to Costa Rica to the Pacific Coast. He spent every Christmas at the beach with his huge family in Siesta Key, Fla. His favorite time of year was fall when he could enjoy the changing colors of the trees he had planted at home on his farm. He was an expert on dozens of topics, including car racing, wilderness survival, photography, astronomy, real estate development, and elaborate landscape design. He was always willing to share his talents as an artist, especially for a good cause. His family loved him and he loved his family. He had nicknames for everyone he loved. Do you know what he called you? If you do, then he loved you.He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Emerson and Isabelle Simms McCawley Ballard II; and a brother, William McCawley Ballard.He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mary Ballard, of Bardstown; four children, Genny Duffy Ballard, of Danville, Matthew Guinan Ballard (Anneli Ballard), of New York, Sarah McKenna Ballard (Ryan Shipp), of Harrisburg, Pa.; and Mary McCawley Ballard Edwards (Eric Edwards), of Bend, Oregon; his grandchildren, Isabelle McCawley Ballard, Matthew Demetrio Ballard, Emerson Shearer Ballard, Callum Thomas Ballard, Cora McKinley Ballard and Lilah Mae Ballard; his brothers, George Ballard of Bardstown, Francis Ballard, of Morehead, Kentucky; James Michael Ballard of Bardstown, Kentucky; John Bland Ballard, of Bardstown, and Robert O. Ballard, of Bardstown; sisters-in law, Harriett Ballard, Peggy Ballard, Candy Ballard, Angela Ballard, Nancy Ballard and Beth Ballard; nieces and nephews, Megan, Chris, Rebecca, Emily, George, Hilary, Emerson, Margaret, Anne, Rose, Kent, Ben, Joe, John, Kate, Josh, Alisha, Mariah, Robbie and Anthony.His prayer service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.Memorial contributions may go to Bernheim Arboretum and Forest, P.O. Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110 or Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Center Road, Ashford, CT 06278. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Barlow Funeral Home

2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.

Bardstown , KY 40004

502-348-2844 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close