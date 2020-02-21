Tommy Lee Girdley, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Nelson County. He retired from Jim Beam's Distillery, was a Marine veteran, a member of the American Legion Post No. 121, and was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.L. and Betty Jean Girdley; and a brother, Bernice Girdley.
He is survived by his three children, Tommy Lee Cecil, of Nelsonville, Lee Ann Bryan (Jason) and John Thomas Girdley, both of Bardstown; three grandchildren; a brother; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020