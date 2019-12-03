Dr. Tommy Wayne Mobley, 70, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
He was a minister of the Gospel and during his career led several congregations throughout Kentuckiana, was president of Louisville Bible College, a police and fire chaplain, and panelist on "WHAS Moral Side of the News."
He is survived by his wife, Alice Gordon Mobley; a daughter, Rachael Nickoson (Matt); a son, Marcus Mobley; five grandsons; a brother, Steve Mobley (Hazel); and nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, until the time of the service.
Fern Creek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 4, 2019