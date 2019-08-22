Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tonya Lanae Maddox. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Tonya Lanae Maddox, 45, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 2, 1974, in Bardstown. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Maddox and a brother, Tyrone Maddox.

She is survived by her son, Tyran Maddox of Bardstown; father and step-mother, William Clyde and Mary Carol Maddox Sr. of Bardstown; two brothers, Tony Tonge of Lebanon and William Clyde Maddox Jr. of Bardstown; a sister, Angela Maddox of Bardstown; nieces, Leasia Linton, Chyenne Maddox, Diamond Johnson, Patrice Tonge, Jasimine Smith and Gabrille Browning; nephews, Takaius Linton, Labrison Maddox, LaBrent Maddox, Marcus Maddox, Derrick Maddox, Patrick Ridgeway, Kalan Williams, Ivan McPorter, Derrick Tonge and Anthony Tonge; great-grandfather, Hubert Maddox; aunts, Mary Schoolin (Ray), Janet Tonge, Cheryl Johnson (Paul), and Catherine Tonge; uncles, Robert Maddox (Peggy), Joe Charles Tonge (Frances), and Hubert Lee Maddox (Winifred); and fiancé, George Walker.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael N. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to a scholarship fund for her son, Tyran Maddox.

