Trevor Fredrick Medeiros, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born Oct. 11, 1944, in South Hampton England to the late John Michael and Dorothy Golding Medeiros.
He was of the Catholic faith, a U.S. Army veteran, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. He was a sharpshooter, and served in the Engineer Equipment Maintenance Department. He was also a grenade expert, an E4, and a factory worker for Paramount Foods.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances and Theresa Medeiros; and a niece, Holly.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Coons Medeiros; one son, Justin Medeiros, of New Haven; one daughter, Lisa Medeiros, of Bardstown; two stepdaughters Kim (Joe) Welsh and Theresa (Ronny) Seals, both of Louisville, one brother, Mickey Medeiros, of Massachusetts, three sisters, Helen, Donna and Sonja, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff with the K.V.C.C. officiating.
William Rust Funeral Homeis in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 17, 2019