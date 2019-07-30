Tyler James Teske, 30, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 18, 1988, in Wisconsin, he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, worked for Brown-Forman Cooperage, and was a member of Nelson Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lacee Teske, of Bardstown; four children, Kaycee, Alayna, Elijah, and Monty; parents, James "Jim" and Carol Teske, of Bardstown; brother, Jonathan (Lindsey Lawrence) Teske, of Bardstown; his mother and father-in-law, Debbi and Robert "Rob" Jenkins, of Louisville; a brother-in-law, Marshall Jenkins, of Louisville; and many extended family members including friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Nelson Christian Church. Pastor Mark Jones will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9:30-11 a.m. at Nelson Christian Church on Friday, Aug. 2.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nelson Christian Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 31, 2019