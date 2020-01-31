Valla Hatfield Geoghegan, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Nelson County and graduated from Bardstown High School. She formerly worked for Bardstown Sewing Factory, was an award winning juried quilter, and was involved with many quilting groups over the years. She was a member and deacon of Boston Christian Church, and enjoyed her gardening and yard work.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, L.C. Geoghegan; her parents, Gilbert and Kathleen Hatfield; two great-grandsons, Thomas Lee Dereksen and Jason Alexander Baird; and a brother, Keith Hatfield.
She is survived by four children, Virginia "Ginger" Dereksen, of Louisville, Lenard Crady Geoghegan Jr., of Bardstown, Martha Lucille "Myrt" Geoghegan, of Lexington, and Diana (Michael) McDonald, of Fredericktown; three grandchildren, Robert Lee (Rene) Dereksen, Jenna (J.J.) Haupert and Michael Chandler (Ashlyn) McDonald; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Diana Ratliff, of Bardstown; a brother, Arthur Hatfield, of Bardstown and San Antonia, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Chaplain Terry Troutman will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Amyloidosis Foundation or Donor's Favorite Charity.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 1, 2020