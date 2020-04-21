Vernon Coulter, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Lebanon to the late Marvin and Mildred Lanham Coulter. Vernon was a retired vocational instructor of Heating and Air for the Nelson County Vocational School for 27 years. He had his own heating and air business for many years. Vernon has been a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church since 1971 where he served as a deacon (until recently due to his health) and was a third degree Mason.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Coulter.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Venita Tosh Coulter; three sons, Mike Coulter, of Bardstown, Ricky (Sherry) Coulter, of Bardstown, and Jimmy (Paulette) Coulter, of Lebanon; three sisters, Darlene Ferguson, of Russellville, Brenda Stevens, of Springfield, Rita Stirn, of Louisville; six brothers, Marvin "J.R." Coulter Jr., of Springfield, Harold Coulter, of Lawrenceburg, Russell Coulter, of Chaplin, Bruce Coulter, of Bardstown, and Kelly Coulter, of Springfield; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The services for will be private.
The family request that expressions of sympathy go to the Mill Creek Building Fund.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 22, 2020