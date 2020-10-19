Veronica Marie Blaine Cowles, 75, of Dunmor, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was born in Bardstown on Aug. 6, 1945, to the late Francis Xavier and Irene Ice.

Veronica retired from Holley Carburetor. She loved gardening, fishing, people and bird watching.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and late husbands, Warren Blaine and Raymond Cowles.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda King (Ray), Jeff Blaine (Laura), Bryan Blaine and Jason Cowles; grandchildren, Christina Allen, Beth Ogle, Shannon Upchurch, Brandi Raby, Felicia Caudill, Gabrielle Blaine, Cole Blaine, Caroline Blaine, Elizabeth Blaine, Seth Blaine and Kelly Blaine; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-grand dogs; siblings, Harold, Dennis, Yvonne, Bonnie, Elaine, Becky, Nancy, Mary Annette and Betty; and lots of extra grandchildren.

The funeral will be noon Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Smith Funeral Home with Bro. Nicholas Greenman officiating. Burial will follow in the Blaine Cemetery.

Visitation will 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Smith Funeral Home.

Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store