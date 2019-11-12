Vic Moore, 76, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Lebanon. He was a retired quality control technician for Ford Motor Company and Kentucky Truck Plant. He was a U.S. Army veteran, volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul, and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Moore; his parents, Mance and Lottie Moore; his brother, Gerald Moore; and two sisters, Louise Sweeney and Sue Maloney.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat Moore, of Springfield; two sons, Tim (Lisa) Moore, of Willisburg, and Billy (Kelli) Moore, of Bardstown; a daughter, Cindy (Chad) Greer, of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Kaylee Greer, Hannah Greer, Adalyn Greer, Bella Moore, Paige (Cory) Woods, Braden Greer and Dustin (Danielle) Reid; two great-grandchildren, Haydon Reid and Braelyn Walker; two brothers, Jim Bob Moore, of Lebanon, and Don Moore, of Louisville; two sisters, Joann Hamilton, of Louisville, and Faye Burton, of Campbellsville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Martin will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 13, 2019