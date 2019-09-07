Vincent Dakota Nethery, 26, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1993, in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Orville and Mary Nethery; and paternal grandmother, Shelby Jones.
He is survived by his mother, Dianne Nethery, of Bardstown; father, Mark Jones, of Louisville; brother, Jesse Nethery, of Bardstown; and nephew, Landon Nethery.
His prayer service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to his service.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 8, 2019