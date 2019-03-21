Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Virgie Pauline Hamilton O'Daniel, 95, of Lebanon Hill in Springfield, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence.

She was co-owner along with her husband, Jimmy of Springfield Furniture Company for 55 years and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

Born March 5, 1924, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Edward and Mary Imelda Gootee Hamilton; her husband, James Russell O'Daniel, July 25, 2015; two sons, James Paul O'Daniel and James Edward "Eddie" O'Daniel, Dec. 27, 2018; a grandson, Benjamin Farris O'Daniel, Sept. 19, 2016; a son-in-law, Lenny Smith, Nov. 26, 2006; seven brothers, Joseph, J.A., Charles W., Marvin, Paul V., Richard and Louis Hamilton; and four sisters, Hattie Hamilton, Cecilia Blandford, Rose Medley and Rita Perkins.

She is survived by three sons, Freddie (Angela) O'Daniel, of Springfield, Steve (Lois) O'Daniel, of Nicholasville, and Juny (Kathy) O'Daniel, of Lexington; four daughters, Ginny (Fred) Osborne, of Bardstown, Betty Maresca, of Louisville, Donna J. O'Daniel Smith, of Versailles, and Debbie O'Daniel of Lexington; one brother, Robert "Sports" (Reba) Hamilton, of Springfield; 19 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Rose Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Hamilton and the Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, and again from 7 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 25.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Todd Osborne, Paul, Dax, Brandon and Ryan O'Daniel, Mark Maresca, Trae Purdom and Melanie Russell.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, Terry and Chad Osborne, Maria Thomas, Michelle Unger, Katie McDonald, Gretchen Tate, Kristen Cheser, Davis Purdom and James Paul and Kyle O'Daniel.

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

221 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3836 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 22, 2019

