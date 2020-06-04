Vivian Mary Sabelhaus SCN
Vivian Mary Sabelhaus, SCN, 96, (formerly Georgia Lee), died Monday, June 1, in Nazareth.
The interment will be at noon in the Nazareth Cemetery on Friday, June 5. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
