Wallace Lee Burns, 93, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Washington County to the late Pattie C. and Nellie Brady Burns. He was a lifelong farmer, was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, and was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Tingle Burns.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda K. (Cecil) Stewart, of Bardstown; two sisters, Eula Hood, of Springfield and Ruby Whitney, of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Nancy Vassallo, of McKinney, Texas, and Michelle Gardner, of Houston, Texas; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Kevin Coulter and Bro. Chris Coulter will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 12, 2020