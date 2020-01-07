Walter Stallard "Bruz" Langsford III, 84, died of brain cancer at the home that he shared with his companion, artist Janet Cooper, in Sheffield, Mass., on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born in Boston Aug. 24, 1935. He worked in the inaugural season of the Stephen Foster Story in Bardstown, before moving to New York City, where he lived most of his life. He owned and operated the Charles Theater on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. His career in construction and project management included positions with interracial housing developer Morris Milgram and later for Humphreys and Harding of New York City.
Notable projects include Central Park Children's Zoo, historic restoration of Marx Hall and other buildings at Princeton University and the Congo Exhibit Gorilla enclosure at the New York Historical Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Stallard and Inez Sprigg Langsford.
In addition to his partner Janet, Walter is survived by his children, Jennifer Greenman (Bradley), of Port Allegany Pa., Hatti Langsford (Chris Moratz), of Gardiner, N.Y., and Walter Langsford IV, of Port Allegany, Pa.; grandchildren Bradley Greenman (Jenna), Adam Greenman and Emma Langsford; a great- grandchild, Reagan Greenman and wife, Joyce Grant; and sisters, Rebecca Tucker (Ray) and Bettye Ferguson (John).
A Celebration of Life will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Visitor's Center at Old Kentucky Home State Park, 501 E. Stephen Foster Ave. in Bardstown.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 8, 2020