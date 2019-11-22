Wanda Corum, 96, died Monday, Nov 18, 2019, at her home in Bardstown.

She was the former Wanda Lee Paris, a native of Grayson County, and the daughter of Asa and Hattie Dalton Paris.

With her late husband, Ray, she was owner of the old Ray Corum Hardware and Lumber Company and Ray Corum Stables. She was a 1942 graduate of Fern Creek High School and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her children, Donna Perkins (Howard) and Charles "Ron" Corum; grandchildren, Adina Milburn (Sherman) and Senta Fultz (Brandon); five great-grandchildren; and three great-great- grandchildren.

Services were held at Fern Creek Funeral Home. Burial was in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Fern Creek Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.