Wanda Louise Downs, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Elizabethtown to the late James and Lilly Edith Coyle Culver. Wanda was a former forklift operator for Owens-Illinois and after retirement she loved being outside in the yard but cherished being able to take care of her husband and daughter.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Culver; and sister, Lola Minyard.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William Wallace "Billy" Downs; her daughter, Crystal Downs, of Stockton, Calif.; a brother, James Leroy Culver, of Louisville; and her sister, Doris Keeling, of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. with Deacon Arnold Downs with additional visitation 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
The family request that contributions be made to or .
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 4, 2019