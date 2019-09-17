Wanda Sue Back Barga, 68, of Caneyville, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Wanda Sue was born April 23, 1951, in Ohio to the late Hacker and Audrey Burton Back.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker, and she loved her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Wallace, and a brother, Phil Back.
She is survived by her husband, Cletus Barga of Caneyville; a son, Patrick Barga of Ohio; two grandchildren, Audrey Taylor and Natalie Grace Barga; two brothers, Don (Debbie) Back of Florida, and Travis (Cindy) Back of Ohio; a sister Judy (Mike) Price of Caneyville and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral was Monday Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville with Bro. John Geary officiating, and burial was at Marshall Family Cemetery in New Haven.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel on 612 N. Lincoln Blvd was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019