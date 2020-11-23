Wayne Taylor Mattingly, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1950, in Lebanon to the George Edwin and Mary Lucille Taylor Mattingly. Wayne was an employee of Inoac in Springfield, J.F. Welch Glass Repair, Inc., former employee of Industrial Finishing and former employee of General Electric. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Juddie Mattingly and Donnie Lee Mattingly.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Brady Mattingly; two daughters, Melissa (John) Bushell, of Bardstown, and Crystal (Jared) Robbins, of Loretto; a sister, Ann (Joe) Brady, of Loretto; and five grandchildren.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Lung Association
. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.