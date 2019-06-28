Wayne Thomas Shuffitt, 76, of Lebanon Junction passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanford "Bud" and Martha Ellen Harned Shuffitt.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Ann Nalley Shuffitt; and a daughter, who he called his "tomboy", Jody Maynard.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Little Brick Cemetery in Boston.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 29, 2019