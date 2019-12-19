Wendell Houston Hornback, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 19, 1939, in Cash, Ky. He was a retired engineer technician and was a veteran of the Coast Guard. He deeply loved his God, his family, and his country.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Hornback.
He is survived by his son, David (DaVonna) Hornback; two grandchildren, the Rev. Nathan (Taylor) Hornback and Caleb (Nicole) Hornback; and a great-grandson, Judah.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Nathan Houston Hornback will officiate.
Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 20, 2019