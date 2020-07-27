1/1
Widmer Harmon
1935 - 2020
Widmer Ray Harmon, 84, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Marion County to the late Harlan and Sophie Gribbins Harmon. Widmer was a retired employee of Bird & Son after 29 years of service, was a former employee of My Old Kentucky Home State Park for 13 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Harmon; two sons, Leon Lewis and Brad Lewis; his brother, John Harmon; and a grandson, Mike Lewis.
He is survived by two sons, Glenn (Tammy) Harmon, of Bardstown, and Leroy (Carol) Lewis, of Bloomfield; his granddaughter, Amanda (Andrew) Parrent, of Bardstown; five stepgrandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Bro. Harold Gribbins will officiate. Interment will be in Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 27, 2020
He was a loving person and a great friend.
Janet Barbour
Friend
July 27, 2020
we are so sadden for the loss of our dear and special friend , Widmer, we worked with him at My Old Kentucky Home state park for several years,,, He would always bring Ruby by to see us when they were out riding around... They were both so good to us.. I know he is in a better place and with his loved one... God Bless all his family and Friends... Ron & Peggy Barbour
Ron & Peggy Barbour
Friend
