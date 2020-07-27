we are so sadden for the loss of our dear and special friend , Widmer, we worked with him at My Old Kentucky Home state park for several years,,, He would always bring Ruby by to see us when they were out riding around... They were both so good to us.. I know he is in a better place and with his loved one... God Bless all his family and Friends... Ron & Peggy Barbour

