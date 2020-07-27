Widmer Ray Harmon, 84, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Marion County to the late Harlan and Sophie Gribbins Harmon. Widmer was a retired employee of Bird & Son after 29 years of service, was a former employee of My Old Kentucky Home State Park for 13 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Harmon; two sons, Leon Lewis and Brad Lewis; his brother, John Harmon; and a grandson, Mike Lewis.
He is survived by two sons, Glenn (Tammy) Harmon, of Bardstown, and Leroy (Carol) Lewis, of Bloomfield; his granddaughter, Amanda (Andrew) Parrent, of Bardstown; five stepgrandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Bro. Harold Gribbins will officiate. Interment will be in Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.