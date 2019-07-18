Wiley Max Altman Sr., 86, of Angier, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Wiley was born in Harnett County to the late Young and Clara Matthews Altman. He was employed by Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company for 47 years. At his retirement, Wiley was the vice president in charge of the Foreign Leaf Department. His hobby and passion in life was farming.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Y.H. Altman.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jolene W. Altman; sons, Wiley Max Altman, Jr. (Monica) of Angier, N.C., Daniel Vince Altman (Pam), of Coats; stepdaughter, Carla Rogers (Scott), of Bardstown; stepsons, Ricky Boblett (Lisa), Dewayne Boblett (Karen), both of Bardstown; grandchildren, Gary Altman (Lauren), of Angier, N.C., Wiley Altman, of Atlantic Beach; stepgrandchildren, Lindsey Rogers, of Lexington, Collin Rogers, of Louisville, and Ashley Downs, Dillon Boblett, Dakota Boblett, Emily Boblett, all of Bardstown; brothers, Ted Altman (Patsy), of Angier, N.C.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Altman, of Raleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral was 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier. Burial followed in the Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or in lieu, memorial contributions may be made in Wiley's memory to the Durham Rescue Mission at www.durhamrescuemission.org/donation/.
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 19, 2019