Wilfred Ratliff, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Cook Family Home. He was born June 14, 1931, in Samuels. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran part of the artillery division. He worked for Curtis Ratliff on milk route after discharge from the Army. He went to work for Robert Ice as a bookkeeper and dispatcher for about 10 years. He hauled equipment for Mago, and then worked for Liquid Transport\Trimac for 30 years as a truck driver, which he retired from. He and Diana were married on Nov. 23, 1956. They were married for 63 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Leon Ratliff and Edith Ratliff; two brothers, Robert Clemens and Charles Ray Ratliff; a sister, Fay Weller; and a brother-in-law, Keith Hatfield.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Ratliff, of Bardstown; a niece, Donna Ratliff-MacDonell, of Willisburg; a nephew, Charles Robert Ratliff, of Bloomfield; two great-nieces, Amy Call, of Owensboro, and Susan MacDonell, of Lexington; two great-nephews, Daniel Ratliff, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Christian Ratliff, of Bardstown; a great-great niece, Ellie Call, of Owensboro; a brother-in-law, Arthur Hatfield, of Bardstown, a sister-in-law, Valla Geoghegan, of Bardstown; five nieces, Diana McDonald, of Fredricksburg, Virginia Dereksen, of Louisville, Martha Geoghegan, of Lexington, Heather Hatfield Erter, of Bulverde, Texas, and Holly Strauch, of Blanco, Texas; and a nephew, Leonard Geoghegan, of Bardstown.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Amy Call officiated.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist, Nelson County Humane Society, and/or Marion County Honor Guard.

