William "Bert" Blair, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home with family by his side. He was Catholic by faith. After Army service in Korea, Bert was employed for 35 years by G.E. He enjoyed his children, turtle hunting and sitting in the swing with his cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zollar and Clara Blair; two sisters; and six brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marlene; his children, Marie, Bud, Madonna and Kenny; his foster daughter, Robin Rogers; eight grandchildren; and his sister, Mary.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 30, 2019