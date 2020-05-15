William "Bill" Brown, 87, of Bardstown passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in Nelson County. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, and a former state trooper. He retired from Barton's Distillery and was a bus driver for the Bardstown City School System, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee Brown; a son, James T. Brown; a grandson, Jeremy Brown; his parents, Owen and Margaret Brown; and a brother, Robert O. Brown.
He is survived by five children, Stephanie (Rick) Bastin, of Nicholasville, Billy (Paula) Brown, Mike (Lisa) Brown, Patty (Cliff) Buzick and Kathy (Charlie) Downs, all of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be private and private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 16, 2020