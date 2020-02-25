William Dale Lofton, 73, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Eleanor Waldron Lofton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Catherine Lofton.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 26, 2020