William E. "Willie" "Pee Wee" Burgen, 55, of Bardstown, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearlie Ann Hill Burgen. Survivors include his father, Carl Burgen; one daughter, Tabitha Burgen, of Louisville; and one stepson, Daniel Morris, of Lawrenceburg.
The funeral was 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Osborne officiating. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Pallbearers were Kenny Burgen, Tommy Hundley, Larry Hill, Dick Roby, Ricky Staten and Keith Houghlin.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 21, 2019