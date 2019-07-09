William Edward Storemski, 89, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Storemski was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus with St. Bridgid Catholic Church. He was an avid pinochle player and a die-hard fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He was a Vietnam veteran who served as a surgical technician while serving in the United States Army. He continued his work as a surgical technician, after serving in the military, working for Hardin Memorial Hospital and the Elizabethtown Surgical Center.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gerda I. Storemski; two sisters, Cecilia Koc and Valeria Ruzic; and one brother, Benedict Storemski.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadita Gaza Storemski, of Radcliff; three daughters, Dorothy (Mike) Coen, of Bardstown, Karen Landis, of Elizabethtown, and Susan Storemski, of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Lauren (Nicole) Coen, Michael E. Coen Jr., Kyle D. Landis and Brooke Coen; and a stepgranddaughter, Ari Elise Catan; two stepsons, Allen G. Catan and Darrell G. Liwanag; and one step daughter, Celestine G. Catan.
The family would like to extend thanks to the doctors and staff of the Hardin Memorial Hospital ICU, the 3 North Tower, and hospital Chaplain staff for their hard work and dedication in caring for Mr. Storemski.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff, with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial will be in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 10, 2019